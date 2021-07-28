WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast Creative Details For A RAISIN IN THE SUN

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek are proud to announce casting and creative details for the final show of the 25th Anniversary season, A Raisin in The Sun, the play that changed American Theatre forever, by the revolutionary author & playwright Lorraine Hansberry.

A Raisin in The Sun will run from September 1st- September 12th on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre and is dedicated to Phyllis Cicero. This American classic was initially scheduled for an April 2021 run, but was saved from cancellation due to the pandemic by rescheduling the run to later in the season.

This TONY Award winning drama tells the story of the Youngers, a black family living in Chicago in the 1950s, whose yearning for a piece of the American Dream includes moving to a modest home in a majority white community. This story about identity, justice, and moral responsibility, is a story of an American family which remains as powerful and relevant today as it was 50 years ago.

WaterTower Theatre's production will be directed by Natalie King. Natalie King is an accomplished actor, director, and educator here in the Dallas Fort Worth area. This will be King's WaterTower Theatre directorial debut:

"I am excited to be directing Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun at this time of focus on social justice and racial equity in our country. I have always loved theater because it allows us to explore the social nature of the issues that we all struggle with. It allows us to find new solutions for ourselves as we gain a greater understanding of the full diversity of voices that make up the chorus of our nation. The conflicts both societal and personal exposed in A Raisin in the Sun are as consequential today as they were in the 1950s. It exposes the desperation, hopelessness, and destructive pressure on communities that suffer from a lack of inclusion and access to opportunity. In our production of A Raisin in The Sun we hope to shine a light on the lives and experiences of millions of Americans whose fight to become a part of the American dream has shaped this nation for the better. I am grateful to WaterTower for choosing to tell this important story and for choosing me to tell it. I am thrilled to be working with such a brilliant and dedicated cast and crew. I hope you will join us on this powerful journey."

The production stars vickie washington and her son Djoré Nance as Lena "Mama" Younger and Walter Lee Younger. The role of Walter Lee's wife, Ruth Younger will be played by Nikka. They are joined by Marlena Elliott as Beneatha Younger, Mama's youngest child, and Mitchell Walker & Kaiden Macklin Bowens both appearing as Walter Lee & Ruth's son Travis on alternate days. They are joined by co-stars, Carlos Brumfield in role of Joseph Asagai, J.R. Bradford as George Murchison, Stan Graner as Mr. Karl Lindner, and Sean Massey as Bobo.

The creative team includes Assistant Director, Liz Mikel, Ryan Matthieu Smith as Costume Designer, Jessica Drayton as Lighting Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Properties Designer, Kennedy 'K' Styron as Scenic Designer, Marco Salinas as Sound Designer, Jasmine Shands as Production Stage Manager, and Ruby Pullum as Assistant Stage Manager.

The production will be presented with audience seated on both sides of the theater facing the stage, providing patrons with a unique perspective on this revolutionary play. Seating will be general admission.

Contains adult language. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.