Watch 4th of July Fireworks at Shakespeare in the Park

Watch the fireworks with all the sparkle and none of the traffic, plus enjoy Much Ado About Nothing! 

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Avoid the Fair Park crowds and get a front row seat of the Fair Park Fireworks at Shakespeare in the Park!

The best kept Independence Day secret in Dallas is that Shakespeare Dallas performs on the 4th of July and has a prime view of the Fair Park Fireworks at approximately 9:45 pm, which happens around the show's intermission.

While Fair Park does not permit outside alcoholic beverages, Shakespeare Dallas invites guests to bring wine, beer, and a full picnic. Watch the fireworks with all the sparkle and none of the traffic, plus enjoy Much Ado About Nothing! Gates open at 7:30 pm and performances begin at 8:45 pm. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Click Click Here for tickets.





