MADAM QUEEN By Diannetucker to be Presented at Soul Rep Theatre Company

Soul Rep Theatre Company will present the world-premiere production of Madam Queen, written by the late, beloved North Texas playwright diannetucker, running April 2–19, 2026, with Opening Night on April 3. This fully staged production marks the final artistic work of the prolific writer and serves as both a powerful theatrical event and a heartfelt tribute to a visionary artist whose legacy helped shape the Dallas theatre community.

Developed with support from a TACA New Works grant, Madam Queen represents the culmination of a year-long creative journey with Soul Rep. The production brings to life the extraordinary story of Hannah Elias, widely regarded as one of the wealthiest Black women of her era. Set in turn-of-the-century New York, the play explores Elias's rise to power within a society determined to limit Black ambition and autonomy.

Through a bold and richly layered narrative, Madam Queen examines themes of race, power, identity, and the cost of claiming space in a world structured to deny it. In diannetucker's signature storytelling style—blending historical drama, spectacle, and emotional depth—the production offers audiences a vivid portrait of resilience and determination.

“Madam Queen stands as both a celebration of Black women's leadership and an artistic tribute to a playwright whose voice continues to resonate,” said representatives from Soul Rep Theatre Company. “diannetucker was an early champion of Soul Rep and a mentor to our founders. Bringing her final work to the stage is both an honor and a responsibility we carry with deep gratitude.”

A prolific writer, lyricist, and storyteller, diannetucker was a defining voice in the North Texas arts community. In 1985, she founded Dallas Drama Company, a nonprofit theatre that operated for a decade and helped cultivate a new generation of Black theatre artists, including two of Soul Rep's founding members. Her commitment to nurturing Black stories and artists left a lasting imprint on the cultural landscape of Dallas.

Born in Marshall, Texas, diannetucker grew up immersed in a rich oral storytelling tradition. As a child she staged musicals on her grandmother's front porch, crafting songs, dances, and elaborate plots for neighborhood children to perform. She later became president of the Drama Club and editor of the school paper at Dunbar High School in Fort Worth, demonstrating early leadership in storytelling and performance.

She attended Elmhurst College on a full academic scholarship before transferring to the University of North Texas, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English/Language Arts and Theatre with teacher certification. She later completed a master's degree at Southern Methodist University.

In 1976 she met her husband, Roland Young, at Rockwell International. The two married in March 1980 and remained devoted partners throughout her life. Together they collaborated on several artistic ventures, including Dallas Drama Company and Tucker's Blues, a beloved Deep Ellum venue dedicated to celebrating local blues musicians and Black cultural expression.

diannetucker passed away in 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer, leaving behind a profound artistic legacy and a community deeply shaped by her mentorship, creativity, and unwavering dedication to storytelling.