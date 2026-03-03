Magician Zak Mirz Returns To Hill Country Community Theatre For One-day Engagement

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Magician Zak Mirz will return to the Hill Country Community Theatre for a one-day engagement on Saturday, March 7, 2026 with performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Mirz will present a new show featuring close-up magic, comedy, and audience interaction. The performer is known for his appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, where he successfully fooled the hosts, and for competing as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent.

Executive Director Heidi Melton said Mirz’s previous appearance at the theatre sold out and that the company is pleased to welcome him back with a new program designed for audiences of all ages.

Doors will open one hour before each performance, and complimentary food and drinks will be available for guests. Seating is limited.

Tickets are available at thehcct.org or by calling the Hill Country Community Theatre box office at 830-798-8944. The theatre is located at 4003 W. RM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, Texas.

Founded in 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization producing theatrical events and arts education programs for the Highland Lakes region.