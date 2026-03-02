THE PRODUCERS to be Presented at The Firehouse Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Firehouse Theatre will continue the 2026 “Raise Your Voice” Season with Mel Brooks' wildly entertaining musical comedy The Producers, running March 12–29. This multi-Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation follows a down-on-his-luck theatrical producer and his mild-mannered accountant who devise a scheme to stage the most notorious flop in history, only to discover their guaranteed disaster is an unexpected smash hit.

Packed with outrageous humor, dazzling production numbers, and unforgettable characters, The Producers is a fast-paced romp through the absurd side of show business. Audiences will follow Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they scramble through auditions, investors, rehearsals, and mounting chaos while trying to keep their get-rich-quick scheme from unraveling. The musical showcases Mel Brooks' signature blend of satire, spectacle, and laugh-out-loud comedy. Rated PG-13, the production delivers big Broadway energy with plenty of mischievous fun along the way.

Filled with show-stopping songs, bold choreography, and a cast ready to embrace the mayhem, The Producers promises an unforgettable night of theatrical hilarity for longtime musical lovers and first-time audiences alike.

Tickets to The Producers, running at The Firehouse Theatre March 12–29, are $41 for adults and $37 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $37. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday night performances and must be purchased in person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability.

Six-To-Go packages are currently available too, providing the best value for the remaining mainstage productions in The Firehouse Theatre's 2026 Season. Benefits include priority access to seating and performance dates, as well as the best per-ticket price. Preview Night takes place Thursday, March 12, with Opening Night following on Friday, March 13.



The Producers is directed by Caitlin Martelle, with music direction by Rebekah Prim and choreography by Jessica Deskewies. The cast includes Grant Hollowell as Max Bialystock, Micah B. Hardt as Leo Bloom, Savannah DeCrow as Ulla, Jacob Catalano as Franz Liebkind, Doug Fowler as Roger DeBris, Toni Arroyo as Carmen Ghia, Josh Hepola as Ensemble/Max Understudy, Bryson Morlan as Ensemble/Leo Understudy, Hailey Wolfe as Ensemble/Ulla Understudy, and ensemble members April Rose Bourg, Janie Carr, Breanna Duchatellier, Cam Hayes, Lucas Haupert, Meghan MacLellan, Juan Perez, and Evan Taiclet.