ST. MILES Reading Will Come to Undermain Theatre

Undermain Theatre will present a reading of St. Miles by Jarrett King. The readings will be March 20, 21, 22, 2026. This reading reunites playwright Jarrett King and director Jiles R. King II (no relation) along with longtime Undermain Company member Rhonda Boutté—the same creative team behind last season’s award-winning, hit production BOX. Jarrett King is the 2023 recipient of the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work and to celebrate, the reading on Saturday, March 21, 2026 will be presented as part of a special benefit for the fund, Lumination Forward.

Five years ago, the Ellis family lost one of its members, a young Black man named Miles, to an act of police violence. Now Miles’s mother Opal wants him to be recognized as a saint. As the family navigates the arduous canonization process, the family clashes and battle lines are drawn. Is true salvation on the other side of it all? There are 10,000 saints in the Catholic Church—not one of them is African American. Yet.

The performance is directed by Jiles R. King II and the cast includes Rhonda Boutté* (Opal), Brian Gibson (Kevin), Yolanda Williams (Joan), James Adams (Bill), Mar’laha White (Frankie) and Ben Bryant (Clarke).

The production team includes Lighting Design: Jamie Milligan, Stage Manager: Julissa Hernandez, Stage Directions: David Huner *Undermain Companymember

Reading dates: Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 2pm

The reading on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30pm is part of Lumination Forward, a special benefit supporting the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work. Ticket purchase includes a $75 tax-deductible donation to the Fund.