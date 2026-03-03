THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to be Presented at Casa Mañana This Spring

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casa Mañana will finish its 2025-26 Children's Theatre Season with The SpongeBob Musical: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition. The show runs March 21 – April 12 and is suitable for all audiences.

Based on the beloved animated series, The SpongeBob Musical follows the iconic optimistic sponge on a quest to save his fellow fish from certain doom. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their home, SpongeBob and his friends must band together to save their aquatic world.

Featuring a score by artists like Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and Panic! At the Disco, The SpongeBob Musical is a family-friendly underwater spectacle packed with laughter and heart.

The SpongeBob Musical stars David Postlewate* as SpongeBob SquarePants, Braxton O. Johnson* as Patrick Star, Audrey Shin* as Sandy Cheeks, Simon Kowalski* as Sheldon Plankton, Kathryn Jacobson* as Karen the Computer, and Dylan Ciminna* as Squidward Q. Tentacles.

Ensemble members include Charlie Bilbow, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Isabella Green, Hunter Hall, Nariah Jackson, Nikki Kimbrell*, Giancarlo Marrero, Kayla Marshall*, Elena Rosales, Matthew Smith, Maxton Rhys Sims, Phillip Taylor, and Sofi Warren*.

The SpongeBob Musical is directed and choreographed by Grady Bowman, and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.