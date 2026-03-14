WATCH: Our Productions Theatre Co.'s SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD in Rehearsal

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Check out a video of the cast of Songs for a New World at Our Productions Theatre Co. rehearsing fight choreography, ahead of the show's run beginning April 3.

Our Productions Theatre Co. will take Jason Robert Brown’s stellar score and show, from this 1994 production with a cult following, and show how the music and lyrics are highly relevant to life in 2026. Songs for a New World will not only hold a mirror to current events, but also instill hope that with the love of our community, compassion and kindness towards each other, we can have a beautiful future.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 3; Saturday, April 4; Thursday, April 9; Friday, April 10; and Saturday, April 11. There is also a performance at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Check out the rehearsal video here: