Theatre Three to Present THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Adaptation

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Theatre Three is inviting audiences to step into the quiet English village of King's Abbot, where secrets lurk behind every polite conversation. This spring, the theatre will present local playwright Blake Hackler's adaptation of Agatha Christie's “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” running April 16-May 10 on the Norma Young Arena Stage.

With its clever twists and unforgettable final revelation, “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” remains one of Christie's most discussed works and a landmark in detective fiction. This all-new production brings the suspense to life with a talented ensemble cast, atmospheric design, and a script that captures the wit and tension of Christie's classic storytelling.

Audiences will be invited to follow the clues and see if they can solve the mystery before the infamous detective, played by film and stage's Paul Taylor (Pinhead in Hellraiser: Judgement), reveals the truth.

A look into the history of Agatha Christie's “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”

First published in 1926, Christie's groundbreaking novel follows the brilliant Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates the shocking death of wealthy widower Roger Ackroyd. When Ackroyd is found murdered in his study shortly after learning a devastating secret, Poirot must untangle a web of lies, motives, and hidden relationships within the seemingly tranquil village.