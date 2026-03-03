Video: First Look at 'I Can Hear The Bells' from HAIRSPRAY at Casa Mañana Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Casa Mañana Theatre is currently presenting HAIRSPRAY, running through March 8. Check out a first look at “I Can Hear the Bells” in the video.

The production stars Andrew Levitt (AKA Nina West) as Edna Turnblad. Levitt rose to international prominence on the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Other notable credits include Tina Romero’s Queens of the Dead (Ginsey Tonic), Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Divine), Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch (Alice), RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9. On stage, Levitt previously starred as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of Broadway’s HAIRSPRAY.

The Tony Award-winning musical is set in 1962 Baltimore and follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-hearted teen with dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. As she fights for a chance to shine, Tracy challenges outdated norms and pushes for a more inclusive future.

Additional cast includes Kaitlyn Louise Smith as Tracy Turnblad, Nick Cortazzo as Link Larkin, Justin Showell as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Zak Reynolds as Corny Collins, Bella Gream as Penny Pingleton, Grace Moore as Amber Von Tussle, Emmie Kivell as Velma Von Tussle, Kennedy Salters as Motormouth Maybelle, Maria Shorunke as Little Inez, BJ Cleveland as Wilbur Turnblad, Brandon Wilhelm as Harriman F. Spitzer, Kathryn Jacobson as Prudy Pingleton, Patrick Bilbow as Brad, Bennet Cooper as Sketch, Winston Daniels as Ensemble, Avery Dunn as Shelley, Elizabeth Hall as Ensemble, Akem Harrison as Ensemble, Braxton O. Johnson as Ensemble, Dylan Markey as I.Q., David Postlewate as Fender, Kamden Reece as Ensemble, Gabrielle Rollins as Ensemble, Addy Rudd as Ensemble, Nissi Chepkirui Sigei as Ensemble, and Kelsey Jordan Ward as Brenda.