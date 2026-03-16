Uptown Players to Host PURE GLITTER Talkback with Douglas Lyons and Emerson Collins

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Uptown Players will present the first fully-staged production and Texas premiere of Pure Glitter, a smart and emotionally charged new comedy by 2X Emmy-nominated playwright Douglas Lyons, directed by guest artist Emerson Collins. The production runs March 20 - March 29, 2026 at the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Set during a surprise 10th anniversary celebration, Pure Glitter begins as a carefully orchestrated evening of close friends, great food, plenty of laughs, and heartfelt intention. But when unexpected guests arrive-and unresolved history resurfaces-the party quickly transforms into a night of sharp-witted shade, confession, and unexpected vulnerability.

With razor-sharp dialogue and surprising tenderness, the play explores modern relationships, generational shifts, open love, and the complexities of chosen family. Both funny and deeply relatable, Pure Glitter captures what happens when the past shows up uninvited-and everyone must decide how honest they're willing to be.

Special Post-Show Talkback - Sunday, March 22

Join in Sunday, March 22, following the 2:00 PM performance, for a special post-show talkback featuring the cast of Pure Glitter in conversation with Director Emerson Collins and Playwright Douglas Lyons.