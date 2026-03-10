RAGTIME Comes to Dallas Theater Center This Month

Dallas Theater Center has announced that the fourth production of its 2025–2026 season will be the sweeping musical Ragtime, running Friday, March 27, 2026 through Sunday, April 19, 2026 at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre. The production is presented in partnership with SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre.

Based on E.L. Doctorow’s acclaimed novel, Ragtime features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1998 and earned widespread critical acclaim, winning multiple Tony Awards, including Best Score and Best Featured Actress for Audra McDonald. In the years since, it has become a beloved and frequently produced classic, admired for both its historical depth and its unforgettable score.

Set in New York at the dawn of the 20th century, Ragtime captures a moment when everything seemed possible and the nation stood on the brink of profound change. With a soaring, Tony Award–winning score, the musical interweaves the lives of three families from different backgrounds, each pursuing their version of the American Dream. Their journeys unfold against a backdrop of social upheaval, innovation, and shifting cultural tides, creating a powerful portrait of hope, perseverance, and the promise of a new era.