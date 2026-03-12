Dallas Opera's OperaTruck Will Tour This Spring

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spring appearances of The Dallas Opera's OperaTruck begin this Saturday, March 14, at Grand Prairie Memorial Library. Following appearances are March 28, April 25, and May 2.

Each spring and fall, The Dallas Opera (TDO) offers FREE entertaining and educational “pop-up” performances of 30-minute family-friendly operas.

Since 2021, these productions have been performed on the OperaTruck. This mobile outdoor stage is set up on the flatbed of an 18-wheel “big-rig” and driven out into the community. TDO Board Chair Quincy Roberts supplies the truck through his company, Roberts Trucking.

The spring 2026 performances feature The Three Little Pigs. True to the classic tale, this English-language mini-opera is perfect for young attention spans. A delightful introduction to how music can make a beloved story come alive with a message that reading solves all sorts of problems! See performance locations below.*

*Note: All performances take place outside on the OperaTruck stage. In event of inclement weather, the performance will move inside the venue.

Grand Prairie Library System

Grand Prairie Memorial Library

When: Sat., Mar. 14, 2026, at 11 AM

Where: 901 Conover Dr., Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Dallas Public Library

White Rock Hills Branch Library

When: Sat., Mar. 28, 2026, at 11 AM

Where: 9150 Ferguson Rd., Dallas TX 75228

Park Forest Branch Library

When: Sat., April 25, 2026, at 11 AM

Where: 3421 Forest Ln., Dallas, TX 75234

Pleasant Grove Branch Library

When: Sat., May 2, 2026, at 11 AM

Where: 7310 Lake June Rd., Dallas, TX 75217

Photo Credit: Amy O'Neil/The Dallas Opera Archives