WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR Jazz Disney Tribute Comes to the Eisemann Center

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with When You Wish Upon a Star – A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre.

Join in for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 100 years of Disney through the lens of Jazz. From Snow White to Lady and the Tramp, Mary Poppins and Toy Story to The Jungle Book, popular songs from these famous films have been interpreted and recorded by Disney music fans such as Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Dianne Reeves and many more. “Someday My Prince Will Come,” “He's a Tramp,” “Everybody Wants to be a Cat” and “The Bare Necessities'' are just a few of the iconic songs which will be celebrated as we look back on the impact of jazz on 100 years of Disney magic!

When You Wish Upon a Star will be performed by the newly created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, featuring pianist and musical director, Sean Mason, and vocalists Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson, who will bring these famous songs to life. (This production is not affiliated with, sponsored, or authorized by The Walt Disney Company)

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is a Smithsonian affiliated museum, led by Artistic Directors Jon Batiste and Christian McBride, to preserve, promote and present jazz by inspiring knowledge, appreciation, and the celebration of jazz locally, both nationally and internationally. More about the NJMH.

Tickets are $32-$42 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.