WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR Jazz Disney Tribute Comes to the Eisemann Center

The concert is on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 pm.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR Jazz Disney Tribute Comes to the Eisemann Center

WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR Jazz Disney Tribute Comes to the Eisemann Center

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with When You Wish Upon a Star – A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre.

Join in for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 100 years of Disney through the lens of Jazz.  From Snow White to Lady and the Tramp, Mary Poppins and Toy Story to The Jungle Book, popular songs from these famous films have been interpreted and recorded by Disney music fans such as Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Dianne Reeves and many more.  “Someday My Prince Will Come,” “He's a Tramp,” “Everybody Wants to be a Cat” and “The Bare Necessities'' are just a few of the iconic songs which will be celebrated as we look back on the impact of jazz on 100 years of Disney magic!

When You Wish Upon a Star will be performed by the newly created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, featuring pianist and musical director, Sean Mason, and vocalists Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson, who will bring these famous songs to life. (This production is not affiliated with, sponsored, or authorized by The Walt Disney Company)

The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is a Smithsonian affiliated museum, led by Artistic Directors Jon Batiste and Christian McBride, to preserve, promote and present jazz by inspiring knowledge, appreciation, and the celebration of jazz locally, both nationally and internationally. More about the NJMH.

Tickets are $32-$42 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Stage West Opens Season With ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
Stage West Opens Season With ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

How do you tell a real princess from a wannabe?  You’ll have a grand time finding out, as Stage West, in a co-production with Theatre TCU, presents the charming, classic fairytale musical Once Upon a Mattress, which begins a 3-week run on Thursday, October 19.  Learn more about the production here!

2
WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART Premieres at Soul Rep This Month Photo
WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART Premieres at Soul Rep This Month

As a follow up to Soul Rep’s riveting season opener co-production of Tori Sampson’s CADILLAC CREW, with Echo Theatre, the company continues its offerings with the long-awaited world premiere of a newly commissioned play – WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART. Learn more about the play here!

3
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Month Photo
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Month

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its Broadway on the Brazos season with Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” on October 27-November 12, 2023, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury. Learn more about the production here!

4
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas Photo
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Dallas

With temperatures finally dropping, now is the perfect time to go to the Park and see this outstanding cast bring this drama to life with passion and verve. This production is simply too good to miss.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
NTPA Repertory Theatre (10/06-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Steptoe’s MUFARO’S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS: AN AFRICAN TALE
Dallas Children's Theater (9/24-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins
Artisan Center Theater (4/12-5/04)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, School Edition
Farr Best Theatre (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night
Genesis Children's Theatre (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Lubbock Community Theatre (5/24-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You