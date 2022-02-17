VIDEO: Dallas Opera's Opera Box Score With Mathilda Edge

Sports are the common denominator of our society. Everyone's been to a baseball game. Everyone has a favorite team or hated rival. Everyone knows who Michael Jordan is. So what if opera - its performances, personnel and programming - could be demystified, discussed and promoted in such a way as to become as much a part of the public consciousness as sports? That's Opera Box Score!

The latest episode features Mathilda Edge.

The Dallas Opera is a world-class performing arts organization producing outstanding mainstage and chamber opera repertoire; attracting national and international attention; committed to extensive community outreach and education; and managed to the highest possible standards of artistic excellence, accountability, efficiency and financial sustainability.

The Dallas Opera opened with an unforgettable performance by legendary Greek soprano Maria Callas in November of 1957. Subsequently, the Dallas Opera has presented many international stars in their American debuts, including Dame Joan Sutherland, Montserrat CaballÃ©, Jon Vickers and PlÃ¡cido Domingo, as well as designer/director Franco Zeffirelli.