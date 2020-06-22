VIDEO: DCT Releases Special Holiday Episode of 'Mouse Calls'

Milo the Mouse is back again! Incredible Puppeteers Sally Fiorello and Trish Long have worked hard to bring the newest installment of Mouse Calls with Milo to families all over the world. This episode offers a sweet craft activity and puppet performance centered around thanking a special family member! Watch here.

The video begins with Milo learning an important lesson: the importance of punctuality, in spite of technical difficulties - a struggle many can relate to in this strange time! Accidentally having overslept for his craft time with Trish, we get a brief glimpse into the mouse puppet's daily life and morning routine.

The video is humorous and light-hearted, exactly what is needed in a world that's frequently bringing in new challenges. As members of Kathy Burks Theatre of Puppetry Arts troupe and staff at Dallas Children's Theater, creators Sally and Trish understand that in challenging times, laughter and having fun still remain a necessary part of human survival. Humor can revitalize the spirit and allow people to face the struggles that life tends to supply with renewed focus.

For those unfamiliar with Fiorello's fictional character creation, Milo the Mouse: Milo is a puppet with a surprisingly complex biography. Born backstage at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in the famed West End of London, Milo started acting at a very early age. Performing in intimate venues throughout the UK, he became known as a versatile thespian who could take on any role. His big break came when he was accepted to the British American Drama Academy, the first mouse to ever achieve that honor. Upon graduation, Milo launched a successful international career, performing in theaters from Australia to the US. Dallas audiences will remember him as the large, excitable rodent in DCT's two productions of GOODNIGHT MOON. Nowadays, he occasionally takes on an acting role, but Milo most enjoys making "Mouse Calls" on all of his friends.

While so many are stuck inside, Milo views it as his mission to bring smiles and creative inspiration to all. Fans can look forward to further visits from the wonderful Milo the Mouse!

Those familiar with DCT's virtual offerings will recognize the original video of Trish Long and Milo the Mouse (puppeteer: Sally Fiorello) as they make cat and fox puppets out of common household materials, including construction paper and toilet paper tubes. Families at home can still print or copy their templates, as well as view a list of materials here. The second video featured Trish and Milo preparing a snack parents will recognize as Ants-on-a-Log - celery, peanut butter, and raisins.

