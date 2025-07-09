Undermain Theatre Welcomes Christina Cranshaw as New Artistic Associate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Undermain Theatre has announced that Christina Cranshaw will join the company as its new Artistic Associate. A longtime collaborator and respected figure in the Dallas/Fort Worth theater community, Cranshaw will work alongside Producing Artistic Director Bruce DuBose to help curate future seasons and will direct selected productions for Undermain’s upcoming 2025–2026 season.

Cranshaw’s history with Undermain includes acclaimed performances in the company’s co-production of Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury (with Bishop Arts Theatre Center), as well as Bondage by Star Finch (2023) and Athena by Gracie Gardner (2024). As Artistic Associate, she will contribute to Undermain’s mission of producing new works by emerging playwrights, underproduced classics, and language-driven plays of lasting cultural significance.

“Through it all, Undermain has been my artistic home,” Cranshaw said. “They’ve welcomed me with open arms, and I’m excited to help usher in a new season with those I love. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

A graduate of Texas Christian University with a BFA in Theatre (Acting), Cranshaw’s artistic foundation is rooted in Jacques Lecoq methodology, with a specialization in physical theatre movement. She studied under Johnny Simons and his daughters Lorca and Lake Simons at Fort Worth’s Hip Pocket Theatre, one of the oldest theatre companies in North Texas.

Cranshaw has worked extensively across the region with companies including Ochre House Theater, Casa Mañana, Dallas Children’s Theater, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Cara Mía Theatre, Urban Arts Center, WaterTower Theatre, and Stage West. She also serves on the faculty of KD Conservatory, where she mentors and trains the next generation of actors.

Undermain Theatre, now in its 42nd season, looks forward to deepening its collaboration with Cranshaw as it continues its legacy of presenting bold, poetic, and thought-provoking theatre.