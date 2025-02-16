UNDESIRABLE SECRETS Comes To Lubbock For 80th Anniversary Of WWII's End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Undesirable Secrets, the gripping one-person drama based on the true story of Mexican American WWII combat medic and Holocaust survivor Anthony Acevedo, will take center stage in Lubbock this March as part of a special 80th Anniversary tribute to the end of WWII.

Few know that Acevedo was the first Mexican American to register as a concentration camp survivor with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Even fewer know that after his liberation, he and his fellow soldiers were ordered by the U.S. Army to keep their captivity at Berga a secret. For over 63 years, Acevedo remained silent-until he finally broke his vow, donating his wartime diary to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, making it the first diary written by an American held in a concentration camp to be archived by the museum.

Written and performed by Lubbock native Rodolfo Alvarado, the play will be presented March 14, 2025, as part of the Aztlan Festival, and again on March 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Fireside Theatre inside the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts. Tickets for the March 16 performance are available online via Eventbrite. Special pricing for this performance is available for veterans, active military, and their families.

Ramona Logan of Frisco Lakes Lifestyle magazine praised Undesirable Secrets as:

"A masterpiece in the form of a one-man show... You will lose track of time during this non-stop... gut-wrenching play because Alvarado puts so much passion and emotion into his performance."

Produced by the Anthony Acevedo Educational Foundation, the performance will be attended by Anthony Acevedo's daughter, Rebeca Acevedo-Carlin and her husband, Peter. Rebeca has been instrumental in preserving her father's legacy and advocating for the recognition of the Forgotten Soldiers of Berga.

"It is an incredible honor to bring my father's story to Lubbock-Rodolfo's hometown," said Acevedo-Carlin. "We are deeply grateful to Zenaida Aguero and the Aztlan Festival for including Undesirable Secrets in this year's event and the performance at the Fireside Theatre, both give us the opportunity to continue educating audiences about the sacrifices made by my father and the Forgotten Soldiers of Berga."

Alvarado, a Texas Tech Ph.D. graduate in Fine Arts with a specialization in Theatre, delivers a powerful and immersive performance, bringing to life the unimaginable horrors of Berga-a Nazi slave labor camp where 67 American soldiers perished. His transformation into Acevedo, a soldier who secretly documented Nazi atrocities despite the risks, and an array of those who tortured and loved Anthony, creates a raw and emotional experience that grips audiences from start to finish.

The production is guided by script, directorial, and production consultant William M. Doll, a fellow Ph.D. graduate in Fine Arts from Texas Tech and Professor Emeritus from Angelo State University. Doll's expertise has played a pivotal role in shaping the show's emotional depth.

This compelling drama not only sheds light on the suffering Acevedo endured at Berga but also exposes the mental and physical abuse he suffered at the hands of his father. With themes of survival, resilience, and the power of truth, Undesirable Secrets is more than just a performance-it's a call to remember the overlooked heroes of WWII and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten. For more information, questions, or to inquire about booking Undesirable Secrets, email admin@anthonyacevedofoundation.org.

Comments