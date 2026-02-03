Theatre Wesleyan to Stage COMPLETE WORKS... SHAKESPEARE This February

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Wesleyan has announced production details for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] [Again], which will be directed by Connie Whitt-Lambert.

Performances will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University from Thursday, February 26 through Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Fast-paced, witty, and physical, three actors present all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in just 97 minutes... hopefully! Full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike, Complete Works celebrates the most popular and prolific playwright of all time! The plays are adapted by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield, and feature new revisions by Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The play was originally produced by the Reduced Shakespeare Company and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing, Inc.

The cast, production team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, as well as members of the faculty and staff. The cast includes Tristan Andrews as Daniel, Roman Posner as Jess, and Aaron Simmons as Adam.

The initial members of the production team, helmed by Whitt-Lambert, include Trinity Chenault (assistant director), Leo Holmes (stage manager), Bianca Zamorano (assistant stage manager), Colin Schwartz (scenic/lighting/sound design), Vivi-Anne Amparan (assistant lighting design), Dylan Evans (assistant sound design), Jazmin Rebollar (costume design), Madisyn Savard (assistant costume design), Nathalie Beyna (props design), Trent Cole (assistant props design), and Ricky Olivarez(poster/graphic design).





