Theatre Three to Hold 60th Season Announcement Celebration

After a more than two year closure due to construction and COVID, Uptown Dallas's Theatre Three marks a major step towards its newly renovated lobby and invites all who wish to attend the 60th Season Announcement Party on Monday, March 21 at 7:30 PM. The event is free and tickets are not required for admission.

The evening of celebration will begin inside the theatre on the Norma Young Arena Stage with the announcement of the plays and musicals to be produced as part of the 60th anniversary season. Following that, attendees will be escorted outside the Quanrangle (unfinished, but in process) to witness the lighting of the new theater marquee. Other hightlights of the evening include a special performance by Vonda K. Bowling and a few surprise guests, as well as a raffle for the honor of "flipping the switch" to light the marquee for the first time in over two years.

The "Light the Way" event will take place at Theatre Three, 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. (Same building, new address!) This is a free event. Face masks are highly encouraged at all times, especially while inside of the theatre. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.