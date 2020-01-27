The ODDITIES & CURIOSITIES EXPO Will Return to Dallas at Centennial Hall in Fair Park
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will return to Dallas on Saturday, March 28 at Centennial Hall in Fair Park from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM. The expo focuses on the weird, with local and national vendors selling all things strange and unusual.
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. Attendees can expect to find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, clothing, jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more.
General admission tickets are $10, while VIP tickets are $20 and include early access. There will also be a Jackalope Workshop, where patrons will learn the basics of Taxidermy. For event details, including participating vendor information, ticketing details, and much more, visit www.odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.