The Firehouse Theatre Announces Dream Big 2021 Virtual Gala

After months of dedicated planning, The Firehouse Theatre is announcing its 2021 Season with a Dream Big 2021 Virtual Gala on Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 PM. The one-time stream event will unveil the six musicals coming to the new season as well as information about The Firehouse Theatre University - an expanded education initiative - led by Broadway's Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage aux Folles, tv's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"). Patrons will enjoy a variety of performances, a silent auction, and donor sponsored song dedications. Led by Master of Ceremonies Craig Boleman, the evening will feature performances by top-notch Dallas actors Owen Beans, Nick Hill, Bethany Lorentzen, Tomas Moquete, Jamie Perrin, Lauren Scott, Lindsey Kay Smith, Jason Craig West, Katie Moyes Williams, and more. Directed by Kass Prince, the Gala will be produced following risk mitigation and code of conduct protocols based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City and County health and public safety authorities.

"Our board, staff and volunteers are excited for what 2021 has in store," says Executive Director David Moore. "We wouldn't be able to continue our mission without the support of our donors and supporters. We're so thrilled to be able to announce an updated season and celebrate all that makes The Firehouse Theatre great."

In addition to the virtual viewing opportunity, The Firehouse Theatre will host a VIP Watch Party in the ballroom at The Victoria Restaurant, located just a few blocks from The Firehouse Theatre. Attendees in the ballroom will also follow the Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct protocols put into place.

Tickets to attend the VIP Watch Party are $70 for an individual, $125 for a couple, and $350 for a table for six. Dinner will be included.

Tickets to stream the Gala are $15 for a single stream and $25 for a family stream.

VIP Watch Party tickets and virtual viewing stream codes can be purchased now. VIP Watch Party tickets must be purchased by 6:00 PM Central on April 15th. Stream codes can be purchased up to one hour before show time.

Tickets may be purchased on their website: http://bit.ly/DreamBigFHTGala

Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct protocols can be found on their website: www.thefirehousetheatre.com