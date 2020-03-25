The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group to Premiere New, Experimental Opera THE SAVAGE SECONDS

Celebrating their ninth year with their most ambitious work to date, the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group will premiere a new, experimental opera, THE SAVAGE SECONDS, at Undermain Theatre in the summer of 2020.

Exploring the genre of tragédie en musique and the concepts inherent in the Greek tragedies of Oedipus and Medea, THE SAVAGE SECONDS looks at the effects of obsession and celebrity in a world thrown into disarray by disease and political turmoil. This original 90-minute experimental opera conceived by Danielle Georgiou and Justin Locklear centers on the story of a young girl-sent home from boarding school during a great plague-whose coming of age is hijacked by her powerful but absent parents, malicious siblings, and the surreal confusion of sexuality.

THE SAVAGE SECONDS will be available for viewing starting on May 28, 2020. Details on ticketing and how to view the performance will be available at a later date.**

Composer and internationally-renowned musician Black Taffy (Donovan Jones) will create an original musical score, and longtime DGDG collaborator Lori Honeycutt will create the set and lighting design. Directed and Choreographed by Danielle Georgiou. Book, Lyrics, and Musical Direction by Justin Locklear.

Photo Credit: Andrew Ryan Shepherd





