The Dallas Opera Unveils Schedule For Free Streaming Of Recent Productions

The Dallas Opera (TDO) will release selected operas from its past three seasons for free, on-demand viewing via its digital website and YouTube channel. Each production was recorded live at the Winspear Opera House and will be released by seasons May through November. All operas feature English subtitles.

Available 10 AM CST May 1 – 11:59 PM CST July 31: 2022/2023 Season

Verdi's Rigoletto (originally recorded in October 2022)

Treachery, seduction, and a raging, vengeful father: When Rigoletto's innocent daughter is cruelly seduced by the salacious Duke of Mantua, the jaded court jester stops being funny and vows revenge. Experience Verdi at his most dramatically potent, with irresistible melodies sung by our incredible cast. As Rigoletto, George Gagnidze “is a force of destructive nature” (Los Angeles Times); tenor René Barbera thrills as the Duke; and Madison Leonard is the perfect Gilda. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts this Dallas Opera co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera.

Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel (originally recorded in November 2022)

Hansel and Gretel head into the forest in search of food—but they nearly become tasty treats themselves when they start nibbling on a very nasty witch's deliciously edible house! With his vocal prowess and charisma, countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim “is an utter sensation” (Süddeutsche Zeitung); emerging star Elena Villalón has won scores of prestigious competitions; and Patricia Racette, one of today's most riveting singing actresses, eats up the stage as both the Mother and the Witch. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts this production from LA Opera.

Wagner's Das Rheingold (originally recorded in February 2023)

Wagner's tale of power, greed, giants, and gods is an epic myth with music to match. Don't miss this ultimate fantasy—the inspiration for Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. Leading this all-star cast in a role debut as the chief god, Nicholas Brownlee wows with his commanding presence, huge voice, and “handsome mahogany tone” (The New Yorker). As his imperious wife and sometimes partner-in-crime, Amanda Echalaz's “huge reputation lives up to the hype” (Daily Telegraph, London). Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts this new production from The Atlanta Opera.

Mozart's Così fan tutte (originally recorded in April 2023)

Enjoy this fresh new take on Mozart's romantic comedy! Two sisters bid a tearful farewell to their battle-bound fiancés. Armed with disguises and wily determination, the ladies have the last laugh—outwitting their future husbands' mischievous “fidelity test.” Mozart's Così fan tutte is sometimes silly, often romantic, and always a delight. This new production from celebrated director Michael Cavanagh will whisk you away to an opulent 1930s country club and features some of opera's brightest stars, including Caitlin Gotimer, David Portillo, Kayleigh Decker, and Lucas Meachem.

Available 12:00 AM CST Aug. 1 – 11:59 PM CST Sept. 30: 2023/2024 Season

Talbot's The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (originally recorded in November 2023)

In November 2023, The Dallas Opera presented the world premiere of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly. Grammy Award–winning baritone Lucas Meachem stars as journalist Jean-Dominique Bauby, who awakes from a coma unable to move or speak, “locked-in” like a diver at the bottom of the sea. Like Bauby's memoir, the opera scenes move from his memories before the stroke to his daily life in the hospital to flights of his remarkable imagination. With a libretto by Gene Scheer and composed by Joby Talbot, who wrote the film score for Wonka, the music will capture your heart from the first note.

Available 12:00 AM CST Oct. 1 – 11:59 PM CST Nov. 30: 2024/2025 Season

La traviata (originally recorded in October 2024)

The deck is stacked against Violetta, the ill-fated heroine of this well-loved tragedy—a courtesan trying to turn her life around, she falls for the romantic Alfredo, but illness and family meddling thwart her one chance at happiness. The 2023 winner of the Emerging Stars Competition at San Francisco Opera, Chilean soprano Yaritza Véliz brings passion and power to the role of Violetta, and acclaimed Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sings the lovesick Alfredo. Guest conductor Iván López Reynoso leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

Orpheus and Eurydice (originally recorded in February 2025)

In this new production of the classic Greek myth, Director Joachim Schamberger envisions the famous couple later in life. As Eurydice descends into dementia, a heartbroken Orpheus uses love and the power of music to rescue her from the darkness of her disease, her personal Underworld. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts Gluck's original 1762 score. Two exciting young singers lead the cast: countertenor Hugh Cutting, making his U.S. debut as the steadfast Orpheus, and soprano Madison Leonard as the enigmatic Eurydice.

Learn more about The Dallas Opera here.

