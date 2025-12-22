Hill Country Community Theatre To Host Seasonal Fundraiser With The Vinyl Stripes

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hill Country Community Theatre will host a Seasonal Fundraiser featuring live music by The Vinyl Stripes. The event will take place on Saturday, January 10, 2026, and will include a live performance, catered food, drinks, and fundraising activities.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with food provided by Miss Vickie's Kitchen, along with a silent auction and a wine-and-whiskey pull. The Vinyl Stripes are scheduled to perform beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The band’s repertoire draws on rockabilly and early rock and roll, incorporating influences associated with artists such as Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Hill Country Community Theatre’s live performance programming, arts education, and community initiatives serving the Highland Lakes region.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at $50 plus applicable fees and are available online at thehcct.org or by calling the HCCT box office at 830-798-8944. Seating is limited.

