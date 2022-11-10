The Dallas Opera Announces 2022/2023 Class of The Hart Institute for Women Conductors
The Dallas Opera has announced the 2022/2023 class of its Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors. The program will begin virtual sessions, with two livestreams open to the public, the week of Monday, November 14, 2022. Participants will work with esteemed faculty throughout the week, honing their administrative and musical skills. Intensive group and one-on-one sessions continue in-person during the days leading up to the final Showcase Concert on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Four exceptional conductors have been chosen to participate and take the podium in 2022/2023: Celia Llácer Carbonell (Spain), Yuwon Kim (South Korea), Blair Salter (Canada), and Anna Sułkowska-Migoń (Poland). Each will conduct The Dallas Opera Orchestra in operatic excerpts ranging from classic to contemporary with some of today's brightest young singers.
Three talented administrators from across the country were selected for the management track within the groundbreaking program: Malikha Mayes (USA), Mitra Sadeghpour (USA), and Jaime Sharp (USA). Each will attend both the virtual and in-person sessions throughout the program and learn alongside their conductor counterparts.
Faculty for the 2022/2023 virtual sessions include: Chelsea Dennis (Director of Production - The Santa Fe Opera), Ian Derrer (The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO - The Dallas Opera), Cynthia Floyd (Board Member - The Dallas Opera and Texas Instruments Foundation), Mariana Fonseca (Vice President of Digital, Loyalty, and Marketing - Virgin Voyages), Shawna Lucey (General Director and CEO - Opera San José), Nicholas Martin (Operations and Labor Consultant), Kim Noltemy (Ross Perot President and CEO - Dallas Symphony Orchestra), and Emmanuel Villaume (The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director - The Dallas Opera).
The Dallas Opera Hart Institute for Women Conductors is an advanced artistic and leadership program that builds and advances the careers of women conductors with the talent and drive to pursue major positions with national and international opera companies. The only initiative of its kind in the world, its mission is to address the extreme imbalance of leadership on the podium: of the more than 180 professional opera companies operating in North America, only a handful have music directors who are women. The same disparity exists globally.
Additionally, each year, a select number of women currently holding management positions in small and medium-sized opera companies are invited to apply to audit sessions with the conductors and to study with the administrative staff of The Dallas Opera.
Join in for two free, public Livestream Panel Discussions.
WOMEN IN ART AND LEADERSHIP
TUE, NOV 15, 2022, 1:00pm CT | Livestream
Local, national, and international women leaders join The Dallas Opera's Hart Institute for Women Conductors for a candid and powerful discussion about the realities of women across multiple fields, including opera, theater, design, and grantmaking. Panelists share their experiences and what it means to thrive in their roles. There will be an opportunity for audience questions.
This FREE panel discussion will be livestreamed on thedallasopera.TV and registration is required.
MODERATOR
Quodesia D. Johnson, The Dallas Opera Company Culture Consultant
PANELISTS
Afton Battle, General Director - Fort Worth Opera, Founder - BGM Consulting
Teresa Coleman Wash, Executive Artistic Director - Bishop Arts Theatre Center
Yuki Izumihara, Production Designer
Ella Marchment, Opera Director
Diane Hosey, Philanthropic Outreach - Embrey Family Foundation
CULTIVATING AN OPERA COMMUNITY
THU, NOV 17, 2022, 9:30am CT | Livestream
Opera thrives on community, making community engagement essential for a flourishing arts organization. Civic practice, education, audience development, outreach, and engagement require different approaches when developing an opera base. Panelists discuss the various ways to cultivate a community of operagoers, lovers, and creators. There will be an opportunity for audience questions.
This FREE panel discussion will be livestreamed on thedallasopera.TV and registration is required.
MODERATOR
Quodesia D. Johnson, The Dallas Opera Company Culture Consultant
PANELISTS
Jennifer Bowman, Director of Community and Learning - Houston Grand Opera
Rebecca Kirk, Director of Community and Learning - Boston Lyric Opera
Kristian Roberts, Director of Education - The Dallas Opera
Elizabeth Askren, Conductor and HIWC Alumna & Faculty - The Dallas Opera
Cynthia López Pérez, Soprano, Arts Administrator, and Founder of Latina Women in Opera
The Dallas Opera Announces 2022/2023 Class of The Hart Institute for Women Conductors
