Texas Ballet Theater Rings In The Holidays At Dallas Events

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will celebrate the holidays with appearances and pop-up performances at two Dallas events throughout December - Reliant Lights Your Holidays at AT&T Performing Arts Center and Klyde Warren Park's Tree Lighting Celebration.

The nonprofit ballet company will present a staged reading of The Nutcracker during Klyde Warren Park's tree lighting December 5, which is closed to the public for television recording and will be broadcast on CBS 11 Sunday, December 20. The park will host subsequent tree lightings throughout the month, featuring TBT's reading as well as performances from Texas Ballet Theater School students and other local entertainers.

TBT will also bring The Nutcracker to Reliant Lights Your Holidays, reimagined this year by AT&T Performing Arts Center and Reliant to allow families to safely explore and enjoy this popular North Texas tradition at their own pace. Dancers will perform two pieces from The Nutcracker Friday and Saturday evening, December 11 and 12, as well as present the staged reading of the popular holiday ballet December 11.

"Texas Ballet Theater is honored to be part of families' holiday festivities at these reimagined events," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "Our performance of The Nutcracker moved to a digital format, so we are thrilled to participate in in-person experiences as well to connect with our Dallas community in a variety of ways."

All performances and events will take place with social distancing and safety protocols in place. For more information about Klyde Warren Park's Tree Lighting Celebration, visit https://klydewarrenpark.org/. For more information about Reliant Lights Your Holidays, visit https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2020/reliant-lights-your-holidays/.

