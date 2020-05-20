Texas Ballet Theater Cuts Budget by $2 Million and Will Reduce the Salaries of Employees

The Dallas Morning News has reported that Texas Ballet Theater has cut its 2020-21 budget by $2 million and will reduce the salaries of its 79 full-time employees beginning July 1.

The decrease in the budget to $8,850,000 reflects a decision by the Texas Ballet Theater to push back the start of the new season from September to late November, and to cut the number of productions in 2020-21 from five to four. The season will now begin with The Nutcracker on Nov. 27-Dec. 6 at the Winspear and Dec. 11-27 at Bass Hall.

Dancer contracts will be reduced from 40 to 38 weeks.

The company members have brought content online in the midst of the pandemic, to help keep up art and creativity.

