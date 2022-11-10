Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE...by Cirque Du Soleil Opens Soon At Texas C. U. Theater

'Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil's first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The acclaimed family holiday theatrical - 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil - is making its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater from Friday, November 25 - Sunday, December 11, 2022.

"We are excited to be back in Texas, with this energetic show! 'Twas the Night Before... is a colorful spin on the beloved Christmas tale, with incredible acrobatic feats, lovable and fun characters that will wow children and their families" said Marie-Josée Adam, Vice-President and General Manager, Events & Experiences Division, about the critically acclaimed production set to run for 25 performances in Dallas.

'Twas the Night Before... is Cirque du Soleil's first Christmas show, based on the classic poem "A Visit from St Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before... features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favoritesre-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets start at $44 and are available at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more are available through texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com or by calling (281) 367-9717.




