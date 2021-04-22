Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE DALLAS BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Announces 2021 Return

Join the Ruby Revue on Saturday, May 8th at the historic Band Shell at Fair Park.

Apr. 22, 2021  

The wildly successful Dallas Burlesque Festival returns for its twelfth year with a new date and location.

Join the Ruby Revue on Saturday, May 8th at the historic Band Shell at Fair Park. See world-class burlesque and national acts celebrate glitter, glam, and the art of the tease at one of the most iconic venues at Fair Park.

Since 2009, The Dallas Burlesque Festival has attracted sold-out crowds, international burlesque stars, and loyal fans nationwide for stellar burlesque showcases. Last year's festival was canceled due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19 but thanks to widespread vaccinations, pod seating, an outdoor performance space, and mask use, The Dallas Burlesque Festival organizers are confident a return to the tease can coincide with audience and performer safety.

In the interest of giving back to those hardest hit in the last year, DBF is encouraging patrons to donate or bring in canned goods to support the North Texas Food Bank.

Dallas Burlesque Festival will be presented by Ruby Revue May 8th at 7:30 PM. Seating is extremely limited so it is requested that tickets are reserved in advance. Seating for this event will be sold via POD groups. This was created to execute a safe seating environment, limiting crossover interaction between fans where possible. For more information, visit www.dallasburlesquefest.com. Patrons must be 18+ to attend.

"The Dallas Burlesque Festival is more important than ever this year. Not only are we going to be at an incredible historic venue in Fair Parks but we also have one of the best lineups we've ever had. The purpose of DBF is to entertain and inspire and this year we're going to do that like never before. It's going to be a magical night!", DBF Founder, Missy Lisa

Dallas Burlesque Festival is presented by Ruby Revue and The Ruby Room Studio. The Ruby Room offers dance and fitness classes from some of the top instructors in the industry to dancers of all levels of experience, with a mission of providing quality dance education to students while teaching life lessons like determination, perseverance, and self-confidence. To learn more about shows or classes, visit www.rubyroomstudio.com.


