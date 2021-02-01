Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CUBE Returns to Latino Cultural Center in March

Running March 3 - 20.

Feb. 1, 2021  

The Cube: An Interactive Experience For The Socially Distanced Era will be brought back to the Latino Cultural Center in March!

The Cube is an immersive experience for the socially distanced era, featuring projections, audio, and lights. The past few months have forced us all to isolate and distance ourselves from our friends and loved ones, and it has become more difficult to feel any sense of community. This show aims to address that. The Cube will ask audiences to redefine what community and loneliness mean to them. The lines will be blurred between the socially distanced virtual art we have all become accustomed to since March, and the more traditional live theatrical performance we have loved for centuries.

Audience members may experience the show alone, or may bring up to two guests. They will reserve a time slot when purchasing their ticket so they will NEVER be in the space with audience members except for their invited guests.

The Cube: An Interactive Experience For The Socially Distanced Era is a collaboration between artists Emily Bernet, Ruben Carrazana, Aaron Johansen, Jeffery Bryant Moffitt, and Nigel Newton, based on a concept by Ruben Carrazana and Jeffery Bryant Moffitt. This project is the recipient of a TACA Pop-Up Grant, a Culture of Value Micro-grant from the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, and is sponsored by the Latino Cultural Center, Ignite/Arts Dallas at SMU Meadows School of the Arts, and the Embrey Family Foundation.

The Cube will run from March 3 - March 20 at the Latino Cultural Center. Showtimes are every 30 minutes, with the first show starting at 7:00pm and the last show starting at 9:30pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://the-cube.ticketleap.com/. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. For safety reasons, tickets will not be available at the door.


