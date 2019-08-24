TART Presents NIGHT, MOTHER

The Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre will open its 2019-20 season in September with Marsha Norman's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, 'Night, Mother, performed in the Sanders Theatre at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy Street, Fort Worth TX 76107. The production is directed by TART Artistic Director Allen Walker.

In this gripping and emotionally compelling drama, Thelma "Mama" Cates and her middle-aged daughter, Jessie, share a small house on an isolated country road. Jessie, an epileptic, unable to hold a job or drive a car, with a failed marriage and a drug-addicted son on the wrong side of the law, has decided this evening to end her own life. A poignant, often humorous, and moving portrait of one mother-daughter relationship, 'Night, Mother presents compelling arguments for just how much control we do and should have over our own lives, and how our life choices affect those closest to us.

The cast features Cynthia Matthews as Thelma Cates, and Tracie Foster as Jessie Cates. Doug Parker serves as assistant director, with scenic design by Bryan S. Douglas and Alex Krus, lighting design by Bryan S. Douglas, costumes by Hannah Bell, properties by Don Gwynne, and sound design by Allen Walker.

"While this play might on the surface sound incredibly dark and depressing, it is truly much more than that," said Walker. "It is a testament to the human spirit, and to the struggles that are very real for countless people every day. Marsha Norman has given us a story that presents two very real, believable women who are both coming to terms with the meaning of their own lives, but with two very different viewpoints. It is truly thought-provoking, and the issues with which Thelma and Jessie grapple on this summer evening are just as timely and compelling as they were when Anne Pitoniak and Kathy Bates originated the roles on Broadway in 1983."

Tickets are available now via TART's website, by calling the box office at (682) 231-0082 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by phone 24/7 with Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006. The play runs September 13-29, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. There will be an opening night gala reception after the performance on Friday, Sept. 13, featuring complimentary hors d'oeuvres along with champagne, beer and wine for guests age 21 and older.

For more information, visit www.thetart.org, or call (682) 231-0082.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You