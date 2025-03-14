Stage West Theatre Reveals Summer Camps for Young Performers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage West Theatre has announced its 2025 Youth Summer Camps, offering opportunities for young performers to learn, create, and shine on stage! With expert instruction, engaging activities, and final performances for family and friends, these immersive theatre camps provide a summer of skill-building and fun. Camps run from June 2-27 at Stage West Theatre, 821 W. Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth.

Annie Kids: Musical Theatre Camp (Ages 9-14)

• June 2-6 & June 23-27

• Instructors: Sarah Gay & Hannah Arguelles

• Tuition: $425

This high-energy production camp invites young performers to develop their acting, singing, and dancing skills while rehearsing for a final performance of Annie Kids! From group warm-ups to skill-based exercises, campers will experience the excitement of putting on a musical. Whether they’re seasoned performers or new to the stage, all students will find their moment to shine!

Act, Move, Create: Ultimate Theatre Camp (Ages 9-14)

• June 9-13 & June 16-20

• Instructors: Siouxsie Easter, Ashley White, Bethany Mejorado

• Tuition: $375

A theatre adventure like no other! Campers will create their own original play while exploring improv, acting technique, stage combat, and dynamic movement. This camp is perfect for young artists who love to collaborate, experiment, and think outside the box. Family and friends are invited to an in-class sharing on the final afternoon.

Broadway Beginners: Annie Musical Theatre Camp (Ages 6-8)

• June 23-27

• Instructors: Donovan Marie Lawson & Amber Flores

• Tuition: $375

Designed for our youngest theatre lovers, this camp is a playful introduction to the world of Annie! Through theatre games, dance, songs, storytime, and crafts, students will develop foundational performance skills while building confidence and creativity. A final in-class sharing invites family and friends to see their young artists in action!

Teen Theatre Conservatory (Ages 13-18)

• July 7-26

• Location: Stage West Theatre

For teens seeking a transformative theatre experience, the Teen Theatre Conservatory is an intensive, three-week program where students audition, rehearse, and perform a fully-produced world premiere. Under the mentorship of professional artists, students will engage in the creative process while developing advanced acting, movement, and storytelling skills.

Comments