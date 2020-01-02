Rover Dramawerks Kicks Off Their 20th Anniversary Season with SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE PORTAL OF TIME

Rover Dramawerks kicks off their 20th Anniversary Season with the comedy Sherlock Holmes and the Portal of Time by Michael Druce. This new time-traveling adventure featuring the famous detective will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run January 9 - February 1 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Only one man can stop evil mastermind Professor Moriarty (played by Jon-Paul McGowan) from changing the outcome of World War II, and that man is Sherlock Holmes (Jerrin Prince). With the help of his trusty sidekick Dr. John Watson (Robert Dullnig), Holmes must join forces with H.G. Wells (Steven Pedro) and Albert Einstein (Tamas Reiser) in two different time periods to pursue Moriarty and protect the fate of the world.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Emily Baudot as Vera/Elsa; Samantha Potrykus as Jane Wells; Heather Roberts as Mrs. Hudson; and Chuck Barlow, Carlos Brumfield, and Juliana Stalter as everyone else.

Shauna Holloway serves as director, with Kelton Neals as stage manager. Set design is by Martin Sinise, with lighting design by Natalia Borja and sound design by Robbi Holman. Samantha Pettigrew is costume designer, and props are by Hannah Alford.

Thursday, January 9 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, January 10, Rover will present their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the cast, director, and designers. Regular ticket prices for Sherlock Holmes and the Portal of Time are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.

Photo Credit: Carol M. Rice





