Review: SINGIN' THE RAIN at The Granbury Theater

Singin' in the Rain is a 1952 American musical romantic comedy film directed and choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, starring Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds, and featuring Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchell, Rita Moreno and Cyd Charisse in supporting roles. It offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies". Arthur Freed conceived the idea of the film based on the back catalogs of songs written by himself and Nacio Herb Brown.

Because many of the songs had been written during the transition from silent films to "talkies", writers Betty Comden and Adolph Green decided that was when In 1927, silent film stars Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont attend the premiere of their latest film, The Royal Rascal, produced by Hollywood studio Monumental Pictures.

Here’s the plot.. On the red carpet, Don (Matt Victory) tells the story of his rise to stardom, claiming to have grown up cultured and highly educated. But his humble roots as a hoofer are showing. He does his best alongside the vaudeville musician/ childhood Best Friend and longtime collaborator Cosmo Brown (Kendrick Booth).

Don also expresses his admiration for Lina (Jen Maroney), feeding rumors of a secret romance between them. In reality, they barely tolerated each other. Three weeks later, Don searched unsuccessfully for Kathy (Caroline Pluscht ). Cosmo tries to cheer Don up ("Make 'Em Laugh"). Lina reveals that she had Kathy fired, infuriating Don. Cosmo finds Kathy working as an extra in another Monumental Pictures film ("Beautiful Girl").

Kathy admits to actually being a fan of Don's, while Don professes his love for her ("You Were Meant for Me"). Other musical gems such as “ “All I do is Dream of You” and “Would You?” instantly take you back to the late ‘20’s early 30’s bringing back happy memories of an era of simpler times that we visit through our parents and friends when life was ‘swell’.

The two leads; Matt Victory (Don) and Caroline Pluscht (Kathy) are lovely together as a cautious attraction turns into romance. Ms. Selden possesses a most gorgeous voice and an innocence that captures not only her shy suitor but the audience as well. The self-proclaimed starlet Lina Lamont (Jen Maroney) is relentless in her pursuit to steal the spotlight, which she does, gloriously as the audience thoroughly enjoys her antics & ego! Cosmo Brown (Kendrick Booth), and R.F. Simpson (Tim Herndon) join forces to wrangle the cast into shape, while providing amusement and high energy dance moves.

The choreography of Sydnie Roy is lively and fun and the colorful ‘umbrella-themed’ props by scenic designers Jonah Hardt & Kyle Hoffman playfully bring the story to life. Of course, this production would be dull and dry without ‘the rain”, which was abundantly supplied both in the solo title song and a wet and wonderful ensemble number. Note: bring a raincoat for front row seats ::wink:: A great job in direction staff (Tracie Griffiths, Rodney Hudson) and Choreographer Sydnie Roy.

Watching Singin' in the Rain is a cheerful, magical experience – a journey deep into the heart of feel-good entertainment. It's the perfect antidote to the blues and the blahs, and a way to bolster the belief that fate can bring us together, despite ourselves!

Photo Credits: Hannah Midkiff

“Singing in the Rain” at The Granbury Theatre Company- 133 E. Pearl St., Granbury, TX 76048 plays form Aug. 8 to Sept. 7

For Info. & tickets www.granburytheatrecompany.org 817.579.0952



Reader Reviews

