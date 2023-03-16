Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raphael Parry to Retire from Shakespeare Dallas After Two Decades

Parry will remain in Dallas and pursue work as a freelance actor and director.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Shakespeare Dallas Artistic Director Raphael Parry will retire from full-time administration at the end of March after twenty years with the company. Originally slated to retire several years ago, Parry stayed to help the company weather the pandemic. Shakespeare Dallas and the Board of Directors will honor Parry with the title of Executive & Artistic Director Emeritus. Parry will remain in Dallas and pursue work as a freelance actor and director.

Parry has been an active member of the North Texas theater community for forty years, creating new works, re-envisioning classics, educating youth, mentoring young artists, and expanding and diversifying audiences. During his tenure at Shakespeare Dallas, he produced sixty plays, directed twenty productions, and acted in six. Over the past two decades, Parry expanded the company's offerings from two Shakespeare in the Park summer productions to a year-round season that includes both indoor and outdoor performances and educational offerings and outreach for both children and adults.
"Raphael completely transformed Shakespeare Dallas," states Board President Lauren York. "His roots in the Dallas arts community run deep. He took us to a new level artistically and both expanded and diversified our audience base. The board will be forever grateful for the philanthropic and artistic connections he's made on our behalf that continue to nurture the organization."
Parry says, "I have loved my time serving Shakespeare Dallas. It has been an honor to meet and work with generations of incredible local theater talent. It's humbling to consider the caliber of artists who have worked with our company. One of the best parts of my job has been to mentor young artists and watch them evolve and grow. I'm looking forward to rejoining this community on stage soon."
Previously both the Artistic Director and Executive Director of Shakespeare Dallas, Parry passed his title of Executive Director on to Karen Raehpour in November 2022. Parry has been mentoring Raehpour for the past five months. Jenni Stewart will serve as interim Artistic Director for the 2023 season.



Photos: Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, written by Kyle Jarrow, with musical production conceived by Tina Landau, and co-direction by Leslie Navarro and Spencer Bovaird. The show runs March 17 - 26, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.
Dallas Theater Center To Host Annual Centerstage Gala This May Photo
Dallas Theater Center To Host Annual Centerstage Gala This May
Tickets are now available for Dallas Theater Center's annual fundraising Gala, Renaissance Centerstage, to take place at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for INTO THE WOODS at Dallas Theater Center Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for INTO THE WOODS at Dallas Theater Center
Go inside rehearsals for Into the Woods at Dallas Theater Center! Check out video of the cast as they prepare for opening night. 
Browse Dallas Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Dallas Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Dallas!

