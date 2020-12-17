Pocket Sandwich Theatre Presents an Online Mystery That Will Sleigh You!

The Pocket Sandwich Theatre is once again teaming up with wonderful friends at Live Online Mystery and Grapevine Escape to bring you the latest in their fun and interactive mysteries. Previous Zoom mysteries at PST have sold out, so get your tickets early as audience space is limited to 90 members.

This partnership is part of Pocket's ongoing effort to provide entertainment for those not yet ready to venture out, and it also serves as a fundraiser so that they can try to keep their doors open until things return to normal in 2021. The show features local talent Sherry Etzel, Greg Hullett, Liz J. Millea Hullett, Greg Kozakis, Lon Barrera, Misty Baptiste and Amber Sebastian.

It's Christmastime and poor Mitchell Bradford II has passed. His family has come together to read the will, hoping Daddy has left a grand inheritance. But before the will is read, it is discovered that Mr. Bradford did not die of natural causes...it appears he was murdered by one of his beloved family members! Did the blustering butler do it? The inept maid? Or one of the Bradford brood who was eager to get their hands on the estate? As you watch this unique Zoom-based mystery unfold, you'll be called upon to use your deductive powers to name the killer, motive, and more, all from the safe confines of your humble holiday abode. Participants are hidden from the audience, so get comfy, grab your quarantine buds and join us.

Cost is $10 per device (unless you're feeling generous and in the mood to give). Device sharing is encouraged. One guess at solving the case per ticket. Rated PG. When you purchase a ticket, you will receive a link and reservation confirmation from Tickets to the City. This link allows you access to the show's "virtual lobby" 15 minutes before the show by using your transaction number as your password. (If you don't see an email confirmation, please check spam or junk box in your email.)

What you need to participate:

• Windows / Mac PC, iPhone, iPad, Android tablet or Android phone

• Internet Browser (ie, Firefox, Chrome)

• Zoom Software

a??

The Virtual Lobby will open 15 minutes prior to the show, and we encourage you to arrive ahead of showtime so that you can check-in and make sure all technical issues are in order.

a??

Please Note: You will be logging in to a secure Zoom meeting. You will need to download the Zoom app, preferably in advance, to be able to participate. When you click on the link, you may be asked to download Zoom. Follow the instructions and you will be automatically added to the audience.

a??

Configure your Zoom meeting to be Full Screen and "Gallery" View. Tickets available at https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php... Check out our website!