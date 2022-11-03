Pocket Sandwich Theatre Prepares For Opening Of New Venue

Pocket Sandwich Theatre (PST), a mainstay in the Dallas theater community for 42 years, has relocated to Historic Downtown Carrollton to bring their unique brand of entertainment to audiences, old and new. Widely known for their popcorn-tossing melodramas, the venue is also a haven for improvisation troupes, musical entertainers, stand-up comics, and local playwrights to showcase their talents.

Their line-up also includes musicals, comedies, and dramas, as well as late-nite fun. The relaxed dinner theater format has served them well, and they boast a faithful patron base that continues to expand and evolve. PST's roots go back to 1980 in a small sandwich shop on Lower Greenville Avenue, when friends Rodney Dobbs and Joe Dickinson had an idea to bring back the artform of melodrama.

The idea worked and as its popularity grew, the group moved to a new larger space on Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway in 1990. In 2020 the City of Carrollton reached out shortly after the pandemic, expressing interest in bringing the group to their area. With changes in ownership for the Mockingbird property, where the group had been for more than 30 years, the timing was ideal, and after the move and construction, PST will open its new location with their tradition of Ebenezer Scrooge on Friday, November 25.

The musical is celebrating its 40th year of production, and tickets are selling briskly. PST owner Shanon Dickinson is excited to debut the new facility with this popular show.

"We've dealt with construction delays, supply chain issues, and the inevitable challenges of transforming a historical building into a code-compliant space with modern-day conveniences, but we know our loyal patrons are going to love the new space. Audience members will still enjoy the relaxed atmosphere that we're known for, but they will also see improvements in our ticketing/seating, an expanded menu, upgraded restrooms and ample, nearby parking. We've put a lot of thought and planning into this move to ensure a great experience for patrons, actors, and employees. We're putting the final touches on everything, so we can't wait for our opening!"

Fellow partners Brad Dickinson, Jeff Vance, Nick Haley, and Kim Winnubst agree. Ebenezer Scrooge will run through Friday, December 23 with expanded show dates as Christmas approaches. The show is written by Joe Dickinson with music by Laurie Tirmenstein, additional lyrics by Rodney Dobbs. For show info, ticketing, and reservations, visit www.pocketsandwich.com. Pocket Sandwich Theatre is located in Historic Downtown Carrollton, 1104 Elm Street, Carrollton, TX 75006.