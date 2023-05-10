Plano Symphony Orchestra Brings Back July 4th Favorite PATRIOTIC POPS Concert This

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has announced the return of the popular favorite "Patriotic Pops" concert to celebrate Independence Day.

The concert includes a tribute to all the branches of the armed forces and will feature guest artists Grammy-nominated vocalist Charles Billingsley and Yamaha Artist pianist Eduardo Rojas joining conductors Héctor Guzmán and Shira Samuels-Shragg. Patriotic music will include traditional favorites "The Star-Spangled Banner," "America the Beautiful," "God Bless America" plus the moving "Salute to the Armed Forces" and a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."

The "Patriotic Pops" concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 3 PM on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Tickets range in price from $23-$83 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

Active members of the military and military veterans are eligible for a 20% off discount promotion. Please call the Box Office to book your seats today!

About the Guest Artists:

From the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center to numerous events and conferences around the country, Charles Billingsley has been one of Christian music's most distinctive artists for nearly 30 years. Beginning his career as a lead vocalist for Grammy-nominated genre giant NewSong, Billingsley has since headlined more than 3,200 concerts, released 24 recordings as a solo artist, and garnered seven #1 Inspirational radio hits. Charles and his wife Shae have been married for 28 years and they have two sons, Caleb and Cooper.

Hailed by The Dallas Morning News as "a pianist with considerable skill and force of personality," Eduardo Rojas has performed as a soloist with orchestras throughout South and North America. Recognized as an International Bösendorfer Artist & Yamaha Artist, his soloist engagements have included the Richmond Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, Bogota Philharmonic, Philharmonic of Cali, Panama National Orchestra, the Great Lakes Symphony, and the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, just to name a few. Upcoming performance and educational engagements include international master classes and chamber music performances with artists such as Gary Levinson and Santiago Cañon. Mr. Rojas is scheduled to perform at the 2023 Beethoven Festival with the Orquestra Rio Sinfônica in Rio de Janeiro.

To learn more about the "Patriotic Pops" concert and other PSO events, including the concerts in next year's 41st Season, visit planosymphony.org.

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to "Symphony" in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, an eight-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.



