Photos: First Look At Theatre Wesleyan's LETTERS FROM THE LIBRARY

The world premiere production of Mercedes Kuhn’s Letters From The Library begins performances on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 and Theatre Wesleyan has shared a first look at the cast in rehearsal. Check out the photos!

The play is directed by Texas Wesleyan University theatre alumna Cheryl Penland ’88 and runs through Sunday, February 23. Tickets to the Saturday evening performance on February 22, which includes a reception honoring the playwright, have already sold out. The reception is open to the public, including to ticket buyers for any performance of Letters From The Library.

Performances will be held at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105). Tickets are priced at $10.00 each and are now available at txwes.edu/theatretickets.

The plot for Letters From The Library is as follows: In rural Kentucky, at the height of the Great Depression, Harriet’s husband falls ill and loses his job, leaving them with very few options. In order to keep their spirits up, Harriet takes advantage of the Packhorse Library Project and meets Leslie, a traveling librarian who brightens up Harriet’s darkening world. This production is recommended for mature audiences and contains mild adult themes.

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Trinity Chenault as Harriet, a homestead wife who is not content with her marriage; Trent Cole as Warren, Harriet’s stubborn husband who is a coal miner; and Bianca Zamorano as Leslie, a packhorse librarian.

The production team includes Cheryl Penland (director), Rocky Olguin (stage manager), Sam Perez (assistant stage manager), Jennye James (production manager), Colin Schwartz (technical director), Pella LeFever (scenic design), Trinity Chenault (costume design), Jazmin Rebollar (assistant costume design), Chad Rojas (lighting design), Elizabeth Holmes (sound design), Nathalie Beyna (props design), Ricky Olivarez (graphic design), and Connie Whitt-Lambert (playwriting mentor).

Photo Credit: Lauren Hunt / Lauren Alyss Photography

Trent Cole, Trinity Chenault

Trinity Chenault, Bianca Zamora

Trent Cole, Trinity Chenault

Trent Cole

Trinity Chenault

