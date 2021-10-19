Photos: Eugene O'Neill's THE HAIRY APE Opens at The Core Theatre 

The most provocative play on a DFW stage this fall was written in 1922. After making all the must see lists in the area, opening weekend is in the books and critics and audiences agree that Joey Folsom's new adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's THE HAIRY APE: A COMEDY OF ANCIENT AND MODERN LIFE IN EIGHT SCENES is a bold, visceral and enthralling experience for audiences.

Rarely seen on stage, The Classics Theatre Project brings audiences a work that directly challenges the underlying rags-to-riches mythology of America and powerfully examines the effects of alienation in the modern world. Along with an original score, performed live, the ensemble cast of THE HAIRY APE brings O'Neill's blend of expressionism and naturalism, considered explosive and revolutionary in 1922, to modern audiences, Through the simplification of characters and events in the play, its deeper truths about the search for self-worth, self-pride, and social belonging take center stage.

In eight scenes, the story unfolds of anti-hero Yank, a strong and unthinking stoker on a ship. He feels secure of his place and in his power to make the ship move until he is called a filthy beast by the overbred daughter of a steel merchant. Yank experiences an awakening of consciousness that leads him off his ship and on a journey through both the wealthy neighborhoods and disenfranchised underbelly of New York, only to find he does not belong anywhere - not with the socialites on 5th Avenue, or the laborers on the waterfront. Throughout his search for belonging, Yank only experiences the dehumanizing effects of a modernized and industrialized world as his mental state disintegrates into its most primal until, ultimately, he is defeated by the very thing inside himself he had been fighting all along, a filthy ape.

The rare opportunity to see this classic staged continues through November 6th, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM at The Core Theatre in Richardson. Tickets are $18 and available online at theclassicstheatreproject.com