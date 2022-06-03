Photography By Essie Graham On Display At Eisemann Center Through June 26

The work of Artist/Photographer Essie Graham: From a Different View is coming to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. The installation will be on exhibit from June 2-26, 2022 in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery.



Essie Graham is a self-taught photographer living in Plano, Texas. She picked up her first camera while stationed in Germany and has been hooked ever since. Essie considers herself to be a film "junkie." She is prolific with any type of film or camera. Her experimental methods have set her apart from the norm, as both a photographer and an artist.



In her Artist's Statement, Essie says: "I use photography as a means to document the world around me. I make pictures that call attention to things that other people often overlook. My work can be recognized by a timeless and ethereal quality where the imperfections of the subject, camera or technique are often highlighted as an integral part of the image. I use all types of cameras in my work, though most often, older film cameras and Polaroid materials, which can give surprising results at times. My goal is to take picture that make people think outside the box, to look at things differently, unconventionally or from a new perspective.

Gallery hours are 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com/art.