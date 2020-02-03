Photo Flash: Undermain Theatre Presents MADAME BOVARY

Undermain Theatre presents the first regional premiere of Madame Bovary, Adrienne Kennedy's new adaptation of Gustave Flaubert's classic novel. Flaubert's masterpiece Madame Bovary is the tragic, yet scintillating story of a woman who longed for a life she could never fully achieve.

See photos below!

Emma Bovary desires the illustrious and romantic world she has only read about in books or observed from afar. As her desire grows Emma pursues it, whatever the cost, in an ultimate quest to fulfill her passion. Esteemed playwright, Adrienne Kennedy, a seminal writer of the American avant-garde, takes a fresh and exciting approach in her adaptation transforming this literary classic into a riveting and visionary work for the stage.

Opening night is Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 7:30 at 3200 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226. Tickets on sale now! www.undermain.org

Photo Credit: Julia DePasquale

Brandon J. Murphy and Stephanie Cleghorn Jasso

Omar Padilla and Stephanie Cleghorn Jasso

Stephanie Cleghorn Jasso and Jim Jorgensen

Dakota Ratliff, Jim Jorgensen, Omar Padilla, Stephanie Cleghorn Jasso and Jamal Sterling





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You