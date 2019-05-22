NTPA Repertory Theatre Announces Cast Of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce its cast for Disney's Beauty and the Beast to perform at Willow Bend Center of the Arts June 20-July 7, 2019. Making their NTPA Repertory Theatre debut, Alexis Bruza (Belle) and Kris Allen (Beast) will lead the all-star cast.

Danny Memmott (as Gaston), Susan Carter (as Mrs. Potts), Evan Anderson (as Lumiere), Jonathan Sieders (as Cogsworth), Ryan Scott (as LeFou), Paul Burnam (as Maurice), Brianna Clancy (as Madame dela Grand Bouche). Silly Girls will be portrayed by Emily-Kate Ivey, Victoria Wilson, Ellyn Glasscock Synek along with Hilary Allen (as Babette),and Bradley Costas (as Monsieur D'Arque). Jonathan Rizzo, Jake Kerstine, Andrei Venegas will alternate as Chip. The amazing ensemble includes Donovan Lawson, Dalton Walker, Roxi Taylor, and Will Shafer.

The creative team for the enchanted tale is Director Daniel Dean Miranda, Assistant Director Kimberly Oliver, Music Director Bethany Lorentzen and Choreographer DeeDee Munson.

Willow Bend Center of the Arts - Rodenbaugh Theatre

6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093 (Chapel Hill Entrance, 2nd Floor, Parking Garage D). Reserved Seat Ticket Prices: $18 - $30. Tickets can be purchased online at NTPARep.org.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Book by Linda Woolverton, originally directed by Rob Roth, originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.





