NTPA Repertory Announces All-Female Creative Team For LEGALLY BLONDE

The award-winning North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is proud to announce their diverse cast and all-female creative team for Legally Blonde the Musical, part of the Plano Summer Musical Series, performing June 17-26 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

A fabulously fun musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

The show stars Fernanda Schoening Velez as the irrepressible Elle Woods. Fernanda is excited for this show and the opportunity to play Elle as a latina actress, "This show and role mean a lot to me because just like everyone else in this industry, we all have a hard time believing in ourselves and our talents and Elle Woods is definitely a role I never thought I would be considered for or be able to play. The fact that I get to actually BE Elle Woods is still surreal to me. I love this role and its message about believing in yourself and letting yourself go to places you never imagined!"

Fernanda is one of five young professionals selected for NTPA Repertory's inaugural Summer Stock program providing collegiate actors from across the country an opportunity to spend the summer acting, teaching, and learning with professional directors and performers. These elite actors were selected from hundreds of applicants and can be seen in NTPA Repertory Theatre's Plano Summer Musical productions including Legally Blonde June 17-26 and Spongebob the Musical July 15-24.

The all-female creative team features Director Pamela Anglero', Music Director Sophia Garcia, Choreographer Leah Flores, Stage Manager Ruby Pullum and Assistant Stage Manager Julianna Rios.

Pamela Anglero' is excited to be debuting as a Director at NTPA Rep for Legally Blonde the Musical, "Legally Blonde has always been a movie on repeat in my household growing up. Elle Woods plays a heavy role model in my life. Her motto that staying true to yourself will never go out of style, speaks truth and is absolutely what I aim for everyday! The movie and stage musical have aged so well and stay relevant at any time and year. It is all about growth and unlocking your true potential while never compromising who you are or what you believe in. I want this to be the cult classic you know and love brought to the stage with a modern and lifted look including diversity, representation and women empowerment!"

Vinnie Witherspoon portrays Emmett Forrest, the Harvard teaching assistant who encourages Elle to not be limited by others. Brandy Raper is Paulette Buonufonte, the beautician who encourages Elle to be true to herself and her natural hair color. The pompous and manipulative Professor Callahan is portrayed by Nathan Benson.

Connor Bailey plays the handsome and self-centered Warner Huntington III, Elle's college boyfriend. Kyleigh Freeman portrays the wealthy blue blood law student Vivienne Kensington, Warner's fiancé. Brooke Wyndham, the famous exercise video star on trial for murder, is played by Jessica Vanek. Nicole Kimbrell will portray Enid Hoopes, Harvard law student and passionate feminist. Elle's loyal college friends include Cammi Collins as Margot, Haley Le Doux as Serena and Matt John West as Pilar.

Other cast members include Tomas Moquete, AJ DePetris, Isabel Moon, Elliot (Ainsley) Koch, Meghan MacLellan, Leah Flores, Alexandria Lofton, Valerie Arruda, Asaysha Hearns, Laura Shellum, Rikki Sushaun, Bailey Lund, Rachel Nbarrete, Marissa Ovenshire, Esteban Vilchez, Michael Valderas, Billy Veer, Cole Lucas, Devin Johnson, and Weston Loy.

Legally Blonde the Musical performs June 17-26 in the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093. Matinees are at 2:30 pm and evening performances are at 8 pm. Tickets start at $20.

The Plano Summer Musicals Ticket Package includes two great shows, Legally Blonde the Musical performing June 17-26 and The Spongebob Musical performing July 15-24. Tickets start at $30 for both shows.

For full performance dates and tickets go to ntparep.org.