Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas Reveals Updated Season

After a year of mayhem and redirection, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced a new season specifically chosen with streaming in mind.

Board President Clayton Cunningham says of the upcoming season, "We're dedicated to providing entertaining, safe, and accessible theatre as we continue navigating the pandemic in 2021. While we're hopeful that gathering together will be possible later in the year, we wanted to provide our patrons with a list of confirmed productions that we know they will love."

MainStage 2020-2021 Streaming Series:

Next up? David Ives' Lives of the Saints, a collection of six short plays that's filled with thoughtfulness, silly wordplay, metaphysical questions and dark humor.

Get charmed with Bell, Book and Candle a fun and magical play by John Van Druten that inspired the popular television show, Bewitched!

Audiences will then experience hilarious chaos in Me and Jezebel, a true story by Elizabeth L. Fuller about the time that Bette Davis stayed with her in her Connecticut home.

And finally, the season will conclude with Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson from William March's novel. This is a family drama filled with mystery and murder.

Subscribers of the 2020-2021 Season will be sent tickets for all of the updated productions. All streaming ticket buyers will be able to transfer streamed tickets to traditional tickets should performances be moved from streaming to live performances in the Dupree Theatre. Streaming Season 4-Packs will be available for purchase at www.MainStageIrving.com on February 2 at noon. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787) or MainStage's administrative office (972-594-6104 • info@irvingtheatre.org). MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.