MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces 2021-2022 Season

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is thrilled to announce their 2021-2022 season to be produced and performed in the Dupree Theatre of the Irving Arts Center. This season features five main productions each running for three weekends - A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine, Anna in the Tropics, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, Enchanted April and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

MainStage Board of Directors President Clayton Cunningham states, "First, we must first thank all of those who supported MainStage over the last year. Thanks to the generosity of our patrons, donors and the Irving Arts Board, we were able to produce streamed shows that were positively received." Cunningham continues, "I speak for our entire organization when I say that we are ready to be back in Dupree for a fully-produced season of in-person performances in 2021-2022. We love working with the team at the Irving Arts Center. Honestly, the pandemic taught us lots of things. Most notably, there's just nothing like live theater!"

Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and are available for purchase now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Season ticket buyers may add tickets to Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas for only $25. Single tickets to all performances on the 2021-2022 season will go on sale at the Irving Arts Center Box Office on October 1.

The season opens in November 5-20 with A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine, a unique musical in which the first half of the show celebrates classic film by way of six musical ushers in a movie theatre. The second half of the production pays homage to the hijinks and hilarity of the Marx Brothers.

Just in time for the holiday season, MainStage's annual fundraiser tradition, Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas, returns for the fourth year for one weekend only (December 1-3)! This year's cabaret style show will be co-hosted by DFW theater favorites Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman.

Running January 21 - February 5 is the winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Anna in the Tropics. Written by Nilo Cruz, this wistful and affecting work reaches for the artistic heavens.

For a bit of swashbuckling fun, Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is a brightly colored, lighthearted take on the legendary tale of a hero of the people that takes on the powers that be. It runs March 11-26.

Then, Matthew Barber's play Enchanted April (May 6-21) takes audiences on a journey under the Mediterranean sun, where four women clash, bond, and bloom.

The season will conclude July 15-30 with the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek, the story follows a group of women in late 20th-century Madrid whose relationships with men lead to a tumultuous 48 hours of love, confusion and passion.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board. The non-profit organization will also be partnering with other organizations and producing additional shows at their downtown Irving space - MainStage 222 (located at 222 E Irving Boulevard, Irving, TX).