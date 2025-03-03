MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is Coming to Bass Hall in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has revealed that tickets for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10am. The winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, will make its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 10-15 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 24 years ago.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. Continuing the season is the return of the world's most popular musical, LES MISÉRABLES; the uproarious new play based on the ultimate whodunit game, CLUE; a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson, MJ; the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, THE WIZ; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, SHUCKED.



Comments