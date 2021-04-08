Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lubbock Ballet Presents 'Studio Sessions: Foundations'

Artistic Director Yvonne Racz Key takes Level 7-8 and Company dancers through an interactive ballet class.

Apr. 8, 2021  
Lubbock Ballet will present Studio Sessions: Foundations at Buddy Holly Hall on April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Observe the progression from studio to center stage as Artistic Director Yvonne Racz Key takes Level 7-8 and Company dancers through an interactive ballet class. Following the class, enjoy original performances that feature various styles of dance from classical to contemporary.

For those interested in witnessing the creative process in action, join in for the working rehearsal on April 9 at 8 p.m. This stop-and-start rehearsal gives you a rare chance to see inner workings of setting a ballet for the stage.

Tickets are on sale now at https://balletlubbock.org/studio-sessions/.


