LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Irving

The Hopeful Theatre Project will present LITTLE WOMEN from November 1-10 at Mainstage 222 in Irving, TX.

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love...Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

$15 of every $20 ticket will go towards Girls Write Now and their mission of breaking down barriers of gender, race, age, and poverty to mentor and train the next generation of writers and leaders for life. Together, [their] community channels the power of our voices and stories to shape culture, impact industries, and inspire change.

Tickets are available online or at the box office. Box Office will be open one hour prior to showtime.

No refunds, all sales final. Exchanges can be made depending upon availability. Please call the Box Office at (214) 233-6557 or email info@thehopefultheatreproject.com with any questions.

